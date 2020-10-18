CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Just Brought The Bars Back The Barbs

Nicki Minaj wasted no time at all jumping back into her emcee mode on this TikTok popular hit. Detroit very own Sada Baby song just advanced to the next level practically over night . Detroit and Trinidad on a world wide hit is a crucial combo. Press play for the Barbs to wipe off of the dust, by way of post pregnancy.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

