Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Anybody else bored in the house. and in the house bored? Fell free to do the Red Cup challenge like Jayda. Lil Baby‘s first lady has no problem with staying in doors and turning nothin into something. Grab a plastic cup, some cold water and head to the kitchen or living room after watching this video.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: