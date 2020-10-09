The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Believe Black Women

Tory Lanez was *finally arrested for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, and now people believe her. Here’s why you should believe black women from jump.

5. It’s Easier

If you’ve never argued with a black woman, I’ll explain it to you in 2 words: you’ll lose. Go find somebody’s grandmama, auntie, or 3rd grade teacher, then report back to me with why you should’ve believed them from jump.

4. Cause We Believe Y’all

Behind every strong man, is a black woman cussing him out and motivating him. Or something like that. We will damn near throw hands behind our men, and you won’t even believe our bad attitude is because of our period.

3. We Don’t Lie

I’m not saying we don’t lie and say we got a man, when really your face just looks like the inside of my armpit. But when it comes to getting that real, that harsh truth? Imagine if Tekashi 69 would’ve asked a black woman if rapping and fake gang banging was for him…exactly.

2. To Tell Our Stories

If the police knocked and announced themselves, would you: A. Let them in? Or B. Tell your man to shoot at the door, resulting in your death…? And remember: believe us if we don’t die, too.

1. Somebody Has To

A black woman is abused. Where the pictures? A black woman is raped. She a lying groupie. A black woman gets shot in the foot and tells you who did it. Why he not arrested then?? We already have the president, the police, and humidity on baby hairs tryna hold us back; black men, hold us up. We love you. We need you. And we’ll eventually learn to admit we’re wrong. Maybe.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: