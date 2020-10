Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Check out Vanessa Bryant, Ciara, La la and friends & family having some fresh air. This fresh air, included some football vibes. It appears to be the lingere or swim suit fall festivities, with the random undisclosed tropical arena. Press play and watch the plays and routes of these celebrity divas.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

