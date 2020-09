Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Keeping the cypher culture alive, XXL Freshman Class 2020 bring out the elite bars for breakfest. Watch Polo G , Mr. Pop out at your party, plus the Whats Popping rapper Jack Harlow spazzed out in the freestyle session. Even one of Young Thugs’ protege’s Lil Keed sparks a few flames.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: