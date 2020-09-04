Mulatto’s Label Just Surprised Her With A Gift

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Woah lets show you what can happen in less than 10 years. Mulatto is streaming and steaming her way through out the globe one time line at a time. Press play to see what her record label gave her as celebration gift. Who remembers the Rap Game debut with Jermaine Dupree. 2020 with out a doubt has been her true break out year.

P-skillz (PskillzFlo)

