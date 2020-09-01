Hey Sis! Episode 1: Black Women and Fibroids

We are excited to announce the official launch of HEY SIS!, a digital show created especially for black women and powered by Urban One, that focuses on health, wellness and living your best life. Hosted by our very own Jazze Radio-Chica.

For our inaugural episode, we decided to explore the topic of fibroids.

According to a recent article in the New York Times, black women are diagnosed with fibroids three times as frequent as their white counterparts. Another startling fact – black women start to develop them much earlier than white women (in their 20s versus 30s for white women) and their fibroids tend to be larger and more numerous.

We wanted to delve deeper into why this is happening and what solutions were available currently so we went to an expert on the matter, Dr. Suzanne Slonim, M.D., Fibroid Institute Dallas.

Dr. Slonim is a recognized interventional radiologist and leading fibroids expert in Dallas who has:

Treated more than 30,000 patients

Trained numerous doctors in her technique

Presented at more than 28 national medical association meetings

Authored over 23 peer-reviewed publications

She has consistently received the Texas Super Doctor award and voted Best Doctor in Dallas in her category. She is a Dallas Business Journal Woman in Business 2020 award honoree.

Tune in to this inaugural episode and let us know what you think!

