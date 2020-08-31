The #DeeList: Top 5 Best Black Superheroes

Chadwick Boseman was a real life superhero, so let’s celebrate him, and some more of our heroes.

5. Barack Obama

My president gets a cape for giving us true history and something we can talk about forever: how Michelle Obama’s silk press stood up in that humidity! The wind blows too hard and my fro is back.

4. Snoop Dogg

Give uncle Snoop a cape for doing more to end the “war on drugs” than the government that put the drugs in the hood. Snoop is 97 years old, still smoking the one thing with no reported deaths, and evident health benefits.

3. Tupac

Pac needs a cape. Do you remember when Tupac had his driver pull over because he saw 2 off-duty cops beating a black man? He. Shot. THE POLICE! Didn’t die…didn’t go to jail. It’s almost like he was bulletproof! …almost.

2. Colin Kaepernick

That man stood up for what he believed and faced persecution, and never wavered. And his woman was by his side at every turn. Colin Kaepernick deserves a cape for proving to the world that men with no jobs CAN be great husband material.

1. Chadwick Boseman

Get on Up….42….BLACK PANTHER. This man gave us movies that will outlast the millennium…and filmed them while having cancer. You wanna talk about a REAL superhero? Look at the last 4 years of Chadwick Boseman’s life, then put on your cape and get to work.

