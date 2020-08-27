CLOSE
On-Air Talent
HomeOn-Air Talent

The NBA BoyCot Live Behind The Scenes

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Here’s a live behind the scenes look of Chris Weber‘s view on the decision of former NBA player Kenny Smith walk off set. In support of the NBA players who simply want justice and peace for the unequal justice among minorities and the criminal justice system. Jacob Blake recent viral sad situation, may potentially never walk again based on the color of his skin. The authorities til this day from Sunday have  yet to offer a reasoning for the forced used towards

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close