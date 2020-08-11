CeeLo Green deserved the Who’s Cappin’ title today! Black women can’t do anything without criticism and he definitely didn’t hold back. He spoke with Far Out Magazine, slamming Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion discussing the content of their music when the rapper doesn’t have a squeezy clean past himself.

Lore’l calls cap on CeeLo and says that his opinion doesn’t matter because the same rappers calling out women for rapping about their punani are the same ones who have it all in their videos for their pleasure.

Who’s Cappin!? CeeLo Green Calls Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Desperate Because Of WAP Song [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com