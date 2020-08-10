Social media went into a frenzy over the fact that Kylie Jenner was featured in the WAP video with Megan Thee Stallion. Fans took the time to create a petition that had over 50,000 signatures to delete her cameo from the video. Cardi B decided to break her silence on why the Kardashian relative was added to the video.
Also, some politicians did not like the content of the video nor the song and decided to speak out. Listen to The Lo Down to hear what Cardi B had to say about Kylie and the politicians.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
#ProtectBlackWomen: 13 Classy, Bougie, Ratchet Moments From Megan Thee Stallion
#ProtectBlackWomen: 13 Classy, Bougie, Ratchet Moments From Megan Thee Stallion
1.1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3.3 of 13
4.4 of 13
5.5 of 13
6.6 of 13
7.7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9.9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11.11 of 13
12.12 of 13
13.13 of 13
Here’s Why Cardi B Added Kylie Jenner In The WAP Video! [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com