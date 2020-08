Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Rick Ross is back it again , but this time he is on a mission mission. Press play to check out the MMG Ceo;s current quarantine hobby. Doesn’t look like he’s worried about the upcoming competition on Verzuz but rather his lawn.

