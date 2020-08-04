The #DeeList: Top 5 Mid-Season Trades

Happy Blackout Tuesday! Since we’re highlighting black-owned businesses, I would also like to exchange some people for better picks.

5. Floyd Mayweather for Danielle Brigoli

Neither are smarter than a fifth grader, but at least the “catch me outside” girl could read. Also, she only picked on and fought people her own size, and her own gender.

4. Candace Owens for Jerry Springer

Both allowed ignorance to be put on display for the entire television audience to view. The difference is, we knew Jerry Springer was fake. Meanwhile Candace really gets a check to make herself look stupid.

3. Kanye West for Macklemore

Neither of them have had a hit in years, but at least Macklemore is real. While Kanye was snatching awards from people, Macklemore won a Grammy and texted Kendrick Lamar because he knew he only got it because he was white. At least if he’s on the team, we can count on him to be logical.

2. Stacey Dash for Flaming Hot Cheetos

Both are a pain in your ass, granted one is mental and the other is physical…but only one is worth the pain. And it ain’t Stacey.

1. Terry Crews for Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk was Never Ignorant Getting Goals Accomplished. Meanwhile Terry is Conveniently Overlooking Our Nemesis. Which one sounds better to you?

