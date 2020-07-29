Remember That Mike Jones Number 281-330-8004

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Whats a Texas Tuesday with out a quick lesson from a legend. Do you remember growing up rapping a random phone number during the lunch time rap battles, or even hallway hollering. Mike Jones sits down with Say Cheese Tv Ceo Sean Cotton for updated run down about the history behind getting the number. An average of 25,000 calls, text and even facetime alerts.

