City Girls Round 4 Is Here

The City Girls are back with the new weekly drop off. Quality Control has be filming a documentary of the potential hottest female duo out of Florida “period”. Check out the 4th episode of the behind the mic life of Yung Miami & JT day to day struggle back to the top.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

