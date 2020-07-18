The City Girls Documentary Part 3

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

The wait is over part 3 of the City Girls documentary series is out. What happen the first day Jt got out of her 2 year bid in prison. Quality Control seems to have had it all planned out. Press play and check out the in studio vibes. Which of your favorite celebrities called to wish her a warm welcome home via facetime. Find out now in the video above.

