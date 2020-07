Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

When a fan goes to far, it must be addressed. Summer Walker usually keeps her contact to herself as we learned from past meet and greets. Having her space is a complete fair statement. Do you feel that the fan over step the boundaries or is it a y.o.l.o. moment.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)