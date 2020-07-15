CLOSE
Who’s Cappin: Chance The Rapper Gets Torched After Defending Kanye West’s Presidential Run [VIDEO]

Most people are fans of Chance The Rapper. He never gets into any beef, he serves his city of Chicago, he makes music you can listen to with your parents, and seems like a good family man. But yesterday he felt all of Twitters wrath when he brought the conversation up about why we should trust Kanye West 2020, his thoughts on a two party system, and so much more.

Like we said, most people are fans of the guy, so the Twitter snap back wasn’t as harsh as we’ve seen in other instances, but he definitely learned plenty from the likes of artists, writers, and fans about what he was saying about Kanye’s presidential potential was so far off base. Usually for Who’s Cappin it would include Donald Trump or Kanye West, but this time Lore’l had to call CAP on Chance’s political takes.

[caption id="attachment_113354" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paul Natkin / Getty[/caption] When Chance The Rapper rapped "I met Kanye West, I'm never going to hell" on his feature on "Ultralight Beam" in 2016, little did we know Twitter would drag him to hell in 2020 as he defends his mentor's presidential run. Chance is standing alone on the hill of YE as he took on the entire Twitter questioning those who opposed Kanye's presidential run. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! In a series of tweets on Monday morning, the Chicago rapper shared his thoughts on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The whole episode began after Kanye West shared a new song called "DONDA", with Chance replying "And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh". https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/1282666845355614209   He followed up with 20 more Tweets ranging from questioning a two system party, reparations, education, and prison reform and finally concluding with "Ok sprinting down the hill now: I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn't necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews". https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1282769173907570688 Twitter was not here for Chance's political take on Kanye, scroll down to see people like John Legend, national writers, and fans try and explain to him the issues with his stance. 

