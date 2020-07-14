First Amanda Seales and now Tamera Mowry. After a 7 year run, Tamara is done with “The Real.” Tamera took to Instagram to officially announce her departure after rumors started popping up that she was leaving the talk show.

“ All good things must come to an end. It’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” Tamera said in an Instagram post.

This announcement from Mowry comes a month after Amanda Seales announced she was departing the show. No details have been released on who will replace Amanda or Tamera.

RELATED: Amanda Seales Is Done With The Real

Tamera Mowry Exits ‘The Real’ was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: