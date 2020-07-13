Texas Primaries are Tomorrow: What You Need to Know

Tomorrow (July 14) is the big day! It’s the Texas primary runoffs of U.S. Senate candidates, U.S. representatives, judges and other local positions. Here are some things you need to know:

On July 14, polling places across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to see if you’re registered to vote.

When you head to the polls, you need one of the following forms of ID to cast your vote.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card) More at WFAA

