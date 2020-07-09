Joy Reid Says Her Primetime MSNBC Show Will Address Race, Policing And ‘Issues We Need To Reckon With’

“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me,” she explained to viewers in a lengthy apology, saying she had grown up “in a household that, like many in America, had conservative views on L.G.B.T.Q. issues.”

“The person I am now is not the person I was then,” Reid continued.

This week, when she was asked whether she still believes the post weren’t written by her, Reid explained, “It’s two years ago, so I don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about that old blog. What I genuinely believe is that I truly care about the L.G.B.T. people in my own life. I care about being a good ally, a good person, and making sure that my voice is authentic, that I can make a difference.”

Reid said her views have evolved thanks to the help of friends, colleagues and her own daughter who is gay. “My job in that moment was to listen,” she acknowledged, adding, “The L.G.B.T. community in this country has a resiliency and a core kindness.”

Meanwhile, NBC has pledged to improve its diversity after a problematic history of their own.

“AM Joy”, for example, was created after previous weekend host, Melissa Harris-Perry, left MSNBC, accusing the network of sidelining her. “I am not a token, mammy or little brown bobble head,” Harris-Perry explained in an email to NBC staff at the time. Another Black anchor at NBC, Tamron Hall, left the network in 2017 after her contract expired and she was briefly replaced with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Ms. Kelly parted ways with the network after she failed to understand the harm of blackface.

Fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Reid’s promotion to hosting her own evening show was “a good decision by the network.”

“African-American journalists, African-American women in particular, are woefully underrepresented on TV in all hours of the day,” Maddow explained. “But particularly in prime time, it’s just a desert. Joy more than deserves this time slot and this kind of national platform.”

SEE ALSO:

What Happened To Naya Rivera? Cops Slammed For Suspending Search For Black Actress Boating With Son

Bodycam Transcript Shows George Floyd Cop Was Extra Hostile From The Start