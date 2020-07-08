We Found Chief Keef

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like the Chicago’s native Chief Keef is back with the visuals of his current residential drip. Court side hoops to stairwell loops. Watch a day in the life of the famous “Faneto” rapper.Press play for the inside ride of a La Mansion. Perhaps laying low cashing in on streaming money may actually be a new norm.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: