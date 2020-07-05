City Girls Are On Fire Literally

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Just days after the release of their new documentary. The City Girls are showcasing what a “minor set back for a major comeback” actually looks like. Unfortunatley, their City On Lock album recently was leaked but that hasn’t slowed down the momentum of The Quality Control Female emcees. Press play and check out this ex career inspired visual from JT & Yung Miami. There content is spreading like wild fire across the internet.Does this Jobs video match the flame in their album name.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)