New Baby Alert! Fabolous & Emily B Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Congrats to the swaggy couple Fab & Emily B! Fabolous made the announcement on Father’s Day that they are expecting a new bundle of joy! This will be their third child together. I bet a bunch of quarantine babies will be poppin’ out of the woodworks sooner than later. Check out the post below….

Also tune-in for the Fab vs Jadakiss Verzuz Battle!

[caption id="attachment_3157830" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) / (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)[/caption] This past weekend we have all gotten the chance to honor the great fathers in our lives. Blood and non-blood related were trophied during this holiday. Fathers Day has passed and the amount of love the fathers have gotten from around the world was magical! CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY Many celebrities took to social media to champion the great fathers in their lives. Rapper Fabolous not only celebrated Fathers Day with his family but also got the news he and his wife Emily B are expecting a new child! https://www.instagram.com/p/CBuMhQ0Ff4y/ Check out the official Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos below!   RELATED: Quarantine Celebrity Easter 2020 Photos RELATED: Juneteenth: The History, Legacy &amp; How To Celebrate

