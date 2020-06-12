CLOSE
Jess Hilarious Talks ‘Cancel Culture’ & Dealing With Social Media Backlash [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Last week, Jess Hilarious landed in the hot seat once again. Social media this time took issue when the comedian attempted to call out the cancel culture, but quickly had her trending and plenty of people had an opinion. Cancel culture seems even more prevalent today, and has sparked the debate as too is it right?

We had Jess join us on video conference this week for her to weigh in on the backlash and give her a chance to comment on what she was trying to say. She also explains to Lore’l why she felt the need and say something in defense of Queen Naija, and learning from some of the past mistakes that she’s made.

”I see that Tee Grizzly and Queen Naija have a song together that they created for Black Lives Matter”, Jess said. “But when you look in the comments, all see is comments about ‘ain’t she a colorists’ and negativity like that, but who cares? I thought the point was to support the movement?!”

We touch on this not being the first time Jess has been “cancelled”, and she feels that she’s in a no win position. “If I post something about George Floyd, they say I’m clout chasing. If I don’t say anything, they say I don’t care.” There where fans who agreed with Jess’s rant, calling out Black Twitter for being quick to cancel Black celebrities but not companies and their white counterparts. She feels that people just like to take issue with what she’s says partly because she’s the one saying it.

Check out the full interview with us on The Morning Hustle, where we also discuss her past and present love life, stand up comedy, and what projects she plans to put out this year. Watch the full interview and let us know in the comment section about your thoughts on what she had to say, and if you believe in the idea of “cancel culture.”

[caption id="attachment_879479" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mychal Watts / Getty[/caption] Jess Hilarious has landed in the hot seat once again, this time the problematic comedian is being dragged after attempting to call out the cancel culture—a decision that didn’t prove to be a good one. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  On Saturday (June 6), Jess Hilarious took to Instagram with a passionate post, calling out the cancel culture for being too quick to cancel out celebrities without understanding the individuals. ”I see that Tee Grizzly and Queen Naija have a song together that they created for Black Lives Matter”, Jess said. “But when you look in the comments, all see is comments about ‘ain’t she a colorists’ and negativity like that, but who cares? I thought the point was to support the movement?!” While initially, Jess’s points seemed somewhat valid initially, the understanding was short-lived after the Baltimore-bred comedian decided to expound on her thoughts claiming that Black Twitter is going to end up canceling everyone with a platform, a remark that quickly got her gathered by Twitter. ”Ya’ll talking about we want Lauryn Hill, we will be waiting until next year my n*gga like ya’ll need to take what we give you,” Jess said. “Ya’ll don’t have a f*cking platform, but y’all trying to cancel everyone with one.” https://twitter.com/SmdSzn/status/1269982475863851009?s=20 While many on Twitter pondered on her relevancy, others pointed out that her own problematic behavior with the LBGTQ community and people of color. Jess was on the cancel block in 2019 for her treatment of four Sikh passengers who were boarding a flight that she claimed, “made her uncomfortable” before mislabeling them as terrorists. “If I’m scared, I’m scared,” Jess said at the time, following criticism. “F*ck y’all. F*ck how y’all feel. Y’all mad at me because I don’t side with every other black person. Because I don’t side with every other race—f*ck y’all. I feel how I feel, I felt threatened, and that was it. And I’m not flying there. We were evacuated, b*tch! Why? Why, with no reason explained at all, no technical difficulties or nothing. Y’all gon’ listen to Jess with the mess one day, because my news is real.” https://twitter.com/bmthreezy/status/1270054051535781888?s=20 While the general consensus was to cancel her, there were a number of fans who ultimately agreed with Jess’s rant, calling out Black Twitter for being quick to cancel Black celebrities but not companies and their white counterparts. https://twitter.com/Haz2Real/status/1270031415770583041?s=20 Check out Jess Hilarious’s rant and Twitter’s response below. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBGdUKmp6Vv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Jess Hilarious Talks ‘Cancel Culture’ & Dealing With Social Media Backlash [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

