Nicki Minaj TROLLZ Usher In New Song With Tekashi 6ix9ine [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj and 69 had the internet buzzing all week, for good and bad, after announcing their new collaboration which dropped today (June 12). The video has already racked up millions of views. It was one particular bar though that had the internet debating, is Nicki throwing jabs at Usher? Headkrack previews the song and we all discuss our thoughts on the new record.

It wasn’t only Nicki that had the internet buzzing this morning, two of our favorite new artists Chloe X Halle had Diggy Simmons trending all morning after fans our saying she spilt some major tea about the actor/rapper. Make sure you go and listen to their new album that was also released today!

[caption id="attachment_880179" align="alignnone" width="896"] Source: @nickiminaj / Instagram[/caption] Nicki Minaj has collaborated with Tekashi 6ix9ine, again. Twitter is dismayed that the YMCMB Barbie would once again get down with a blatant snitch, but such is Rap in 2019. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBQdkz6HxRi/ On Wednesday, Nicki shared a couple of pics from the video shoot on her Instagram, making sure to mention that "some" of the proceeds would be going to The Bail Project, Inc. which helps out protesters who have been arrested. The caption even included a #blacklivesmatter hashtag. Bruh… Yeah, that's not enough to forgive the crimes of Tekashi Snitch9, who turned state's evidence and ratted out multiple people in his old Treway Crew. Yes, he was actually a square and he was getting extorted, but his behavior before and since gained the rainbow hair Brooklyn rapper negative sympathy on that front. https://twitter.com/OnikaForce/status/1270766136427261965 If you care, the forthcoming single, due out this Friday, June 12 is called "Trollz." Oh yeah, they're selling merch, too. https://twitter.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1270851078691553280 While Nicki's Barbz were doing all sorts of gymnastics to her once again linking with the game's most infamous gaslighter, many were also sure to slander the Queens rapper for her suspect decision. Peep some of the assorted reactions below. Let us know what you think in the comments. https://www.instagram.com/p/CBQx7T8JNEa/?utm_source=ig_embed 

