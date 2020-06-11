Over 500,000 Sign Petition For KKK To Be Labeled A Terror Organization [VIDEO]

As the fight for police reform and equality continues to happen all over the country, people are also working towards making a long overdue change. As of Wednesday (June 11th) over half a million people signed on to a growing petition calling on the President and his administration to label the Ku Klux Klan as a terrorist organization.
The calls come after a prosecutor in Virginia said a man who drove his truck into a Black Lives Matter protest in Richmond over the weekend is an admitted KKK leader. So why wouldn’t the government actually make this happen?
Lore’l breaks down the long history of connections between political leaders, historic statues, and people of power and their ties with the Klan, which is obviously a major factor in continuing to allow racism run rampant through the country. She’s calling CAP on everyone involved. Take a listen & let us know your thoughts on social media.
