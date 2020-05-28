CLOSE
Who’s Cappin?! We’re All Fed Up – Justice and Real Change Is What We Need To See [VIDEO]

People continue to demand justice and charges for the murder of George Floyd, and anger is mounting all around the country. Lore’l pretty much spoke for all of us as she aired her frustrations about everything going on right now. From President Trump’s antics, the recent Jimmy Fallon blackface video that surfaced online, and the pain of seeing another black man killed unjustly, the continued racism and hatred shown in this country is all put on blast by Lore’l on Who’s Cappin?!

The murder of George Floyd has sparked outrage across the country after yet another Black man was murdered on camera by police. On Monday (May 25), after the horrific video of an unarmed Geroge Floyd being murdered by four Minnesota police officers went viral. Protests are not only erupting in Minneapolis, but in Los Angeles, and the hurt and anger is being felt by the entire black community.

 

Within these examples this week alone, it’s clear that beyond justice, it’s time for real change and action to finally happen all around this country, because we can’t take it anymore.

[caption id="attachment_874640" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty[/caption] The murder of George Floyd has sparked outrage across the country after yet another Black man was murdered on camera by police.   On Monday (May 25), after the horrific video of an unarmed Geroge Floyd being murdered by four Minnesota police officers went viral, many Black notable figures and celebrities took to social media to speak out. According to published reports, the now-viral video was captured as officers attempted to arrest Floyd on suspicion of forgery. Observers filmed the incident, showing an officer kneeling on the back of Floyd’s neck. The 46-year-old was face down on the pavement repeatedly screaming, “Please, I can’t breathe!” The officer ignored Floyd’s pleas and those of onlookers, until Floyd goes quiet, appearing to lose consciousness before being taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Ariana Grande, Madonna, and Justin Bieber are among the celebrities joining the cry for justice on social media. https://www.instagram.com/p/CAq3fpCgyve/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link While celebrities were making their voices heard online, local protesters took to the streets in the area peacefully organizing to protest the senseless killing. But the protest didn’t stay peaceful for long after police arrived on the scene in riot gear greeting protesters with mace, tear gas, and rubber bullets a stark difference from how police handled the armed militia that took over the Michigan capitol building. https://twitter.com/KeaonDousti/status/1265437893255933954?s=20 https://twitter.com/emmaschierbeckk/status/1265458177199529989?s=20 On Tuesday (May 26), hundreds of protesters took to the intersection where Floyd was killed to call for justice. Meeting outside the Cup Foods store on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street where the brazen killing took place, the protestors marched towards the police department’s 3rd Precinct, where the fired officers are believed to have worked. Multiple people were shown apparently being hit by rubber bullets fired by the police, including one woman who appeared to have been shot in the head or face by one of the non-lethal projectiles before police fired off tear gas at the crowd. https://twitter.com/HaleyWanders/status/1265485860620861443?s=20 Despite the harsh treatment, protestors have vowed to continue to speak out until George Floyd’s killers are brought to justice. Check out what social media had to say below. — LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

