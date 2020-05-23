Uh Oh… video has surface of Doja Cat in a video chat with a group of caucasian people making racist remarks. The Say So artist is under fire when the video leaked the private video chat where it appears that she was laughing and making light of the homophobic slurs and racist remarks. In the video someone mentions the term “Dindu” which is a remark towards police brutality victims. The Cat has some explaining to do..

Check the full video out below

#DojaCatIsOverParty: Video Leaks Of Doja Cat Laughing At Racist Jokes was originally published on rnbphilly.com