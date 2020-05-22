JWFF “202 ASSIST”: New Rent Assistance Program To Help Ward 8 Residents

JOHN WALL FAMILY FOUNDATION LAUNCHES “202 ASSIST” RENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

TO HELP WARD 8 RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC

The John Wall Foundation will work with Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, the DC Department of Housing and Community Development, Lydia’s House and Housing Counseling Services to identify qualifying applicants and disperse rent relief. 202 Assist is aimed at providing rent assistance to Ward 8 residents impacted most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Wall shares “DC has been my second home for 10 years now, and I have always had a strong connection to the community. After learning how COVID-19 has affected the residents of Ward 8, I felt that I needed to act which is why I have partnered with the city. I hope that others will join me to help those in need during these uncertain times.”

The JWFF has set a goal to raise $300,000 to assist in relief efforts. From May 22 – June 22, we are encouraging those that can to donate by visiting http://housingetc.org/202assist/. All proceeds will benefit the 202 Assist initiative and provide rent relief to hundreds of Ward 8 residents in need.

Applications will open on June 1st, at https://www.lh4us.org/forms

