The Bodak Yellow creator, Cardi B pops up on our time line with a “mid week miss you” . Better yet a face to face check in via social media. New hair style who this, with a updated progression peek at baby Kulture. Offset’s daddy duties in full throttle.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)