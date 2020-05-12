Five Injured In Ft. Worth Park Shooting Where Hundreds Gathered

Hundreds of people gathered at Village Creek Park in Ft. Worth Sunday when a shooting occurred injuring five people.

Five officers in marked police vehicles were addressing a large gathering of at least 600 people at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. According to the police report, when shots rang some police officers aided the victims shot and the other half of the officers tried to find the shooter.

The dash camera captured the large crowd dispersing as they heard gunshots go off. All five victims are expected to survive.

Now community leaders are concerned with why so many people are gathering at the park in the middle of a pandemic. Witnesses expressed the need to address gun violence as well as the large gathering simultaneously

The Gang Unit is said to be leading the investigation at this time. If you have any information call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222..

