Texas Schools Closed for the Remainder of The Year, Businesses to Slowly re-open Monday

Greg Abbott announced Friday the state of Texas plans to slowly re-open parts in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. However, All schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Schools in the state of Texas won’t re-open until the fall at the earliest. Health officials recommended that the final month of the school should not take place in person. Abbott had previously canceled all in-person classes through May. Students and teachers will continue online learning as they have for the past month.

Abbott will form a strike force that will begin working on a plan to be executed for the Texas economy to open back up. The strategy formed will include Texas to open for business while also maintaining social distance, by relying on data and doctors.

Abbott says all parks will re-open on Monday, but visitors are equired to wear face coverings and maintain social distance rule and can’t be in groups larger than five.

RETAIL TO GO:

All stores will be allowed to operate “retail to go” beginning next Friday, similar to the model of restaurants with curbside pickup and takeout. It sets standards on retailers for opening and more details will be released in the coming days.

Additional openings could be announced on April 27, with the possibility of reopening of restaurants and movie theaters. Revised plans will be announced and based on the level of COVID-19 cases and containment of the state.

Testing has increased in the past week in Dallas County with one Walgreens location that provides rapid tests, and other public testing sites at American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House increasing testing to 1,000 per day.

As of Friday, there were 17,371 reported COVID-19 cases in Texas and 428 reported deaths according to Fox 4.

