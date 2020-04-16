Standing Ovation Thursday in Dallas Ft. Worth

Today people of Dallas Ft. Worth are encouraged to step outside and give healthcare workers and other essential workers a standing ovation from 7:00-7:05pm

The 5 minutes of cheering will be dedicated to all the doctors, nurses, police, civilian workers who put their life on the line every day to keep people safe during this COVID-19 crisis.

The idea originated from Dallas Mayor Eric Johson and Ft. Worth Mayor Betsy Price joined the movement! Downtown Dallas will also light up the skyline blue to honor all essential workers during this time.

