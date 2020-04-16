CLOSE
Yo Gotti Hits The Heart With This One

Looks Like the Memphis legend is tapping into his personal vault, for a good cause. Whats up for auction, from the CMG CEO, lets press play for the inside scoop. Over $10 Million plus of tangible collateral  will go out for donation in the near future. Yo Gotti knows a true struggle in poverty, by way of Shelby county . Who did he challenge to help kick off the mission? Tap play for the relay.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Help Is On The Way , News on the Net , Yo Gotti

