Bia called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. The “Best On Earth” singer talked about the hit song, and how she didn’t expect for the song with Rus to blow up the way it did. She also talked about her new single “Cover Girl” where she explained her instagram challenge to go along with it!

Bia also discusses her hustle and grind to be where she’s at now. She talked about the process of grinding it out in the industry and how long she’s really been putting in the word! Listen to the full interview below.

Bia Discusses ‘Best On Earth’ Blowing Up, Her New Single ‘Cover Girl,”+ More was originally published on kysdc.com

QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

