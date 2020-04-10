“Use This Time Wisely” Diddy, Big Sean, Black America & Covid-19

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Enough is Enough! Watch As a few Black leaders sit face to face via the internet for a long over due town hall meeting. Revolt Tv highlights a State of Emergency in through out the Black community, in the midst of the current catastrophe. Big Sean, Diddy, even CNN reported Van Jones all sit still and address the strongest topics involving the urban community. Health , poverty, religion, etc. Press play for the inside scoop.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)