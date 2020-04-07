The Savage Challenge Dance Creator

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Looks Like Megan Thee Stallion shed, and shared the light to a fan, that virally unlocked 9 Million posts plus across social media. The Savage challenge creator sits down to discuss the how, why, & where her recent world wave of support came from. @Keke.Janajah declares the truth behind the lens. Press play for the inside scoop. Of course Thee Stallion’s album Suga already had the juice prior to coming out, but this extra Tik Tok tease was like lighter fluid in BBQ Grill.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

