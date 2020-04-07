CLOSE
The Savage Challenge Dance Creator

Looks Like Megan Thee Stallion shed, and shared the light to a fan, that virally unlocked 9 Million posts plus  across  social media. The Savage challenge creator sits down to discuss the how, why, & where her recent world wave of support came from. @Keke.Janajah declares the truth behind the lens. Press play for the inside scoop. Of course Thee Stallion’s album Suga already had the juice prior  to coming out, but this extra Tik Tok tease was like lighter fluid in BBQ Grill.

