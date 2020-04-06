In the early stages of Covid-19 it became clear that we didn’t know all the facts. 3 weeks ago no one could imagine what the world shut down would look like. Most people couldn’t fathom canceled school, church, gyms, and most work spaces. The reality is nothing could have prepared us for the gripping affects of the coronavirus. In the beginning most people though that this contagious virus was plaguing the elderly community but just in few short weeks, we learned that covid-19 doesn’t discriminate. There’s no age, race, gender or religion that this virus respects. And as we’ve learned more details, daily they change. What we currently know, can change in an instant.

Leah Henry got a chance to talk to a 24 year old woman ,named Aliza that has been battling the coronavirus. While she has a mild case, she stresses that after making a complete 180, she’s technically still tests positive after 3 weeks and a loss of majority of her symptoms. Listen to hear Aliza’s story and what she wants people to know about her experience with covid-19.

Young, Healthy, & STILL Contracted Covid-19: A 24 Year Old’s 3 Week Battle was originally published on kysdc.com

