To join our text club, text “HOT” to 71007.

{Atlanta, GA March 25, 2020} The previously postponed Birthday Bash ATL 25 show at State Farm Arena has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020. Tickets purchased for the original Saturday, June 20, 2020 show will be honored for the new date.

Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station, WHTA HOT 107.9 announced Birthday Bash ATL 25, Saturday October 3, 2020 at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Hot 107.9 continues to be the leader in hip hop, providing listeners with not only the hottest music, but one of the biggest hip hop concerts in the country.

In 1995, WHTA Hot 97.5 launched in Atlanta. It was the first station dedicated to playing rap and hip hop 24 hours a day and has become the leading Hip Hop station in the country but more importantly in Atlanta and the south!

In October, Birthday Bash ATL 25 will honor our artists from the past 25 years, while showcasing today’s most important artists. This year’s line-up guarantees to be nothing less than a sell- out success and early ticket purchasing is advised.

Birthday Bash ATL 25 artists will be announced at a later date. For up to date information, visit the website at http://www.birthdaybashatl.com or http://www.hotspotatl.com, follow us on twitter and Instagram @hot1079atl and of course tune into WHTA Hot 107.9-FM.

Birthday Bash ATL 25

State Farm Arena

1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303

Doors open at 6pm – Showtime 7pm

Tickets $10.79 – $100+

To join our text club, text “HOT” to 71007.

Birthday Bash ATL 25 At State Farm Announces New Show Date Saturday, October 3rd was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Hot 107.9 Staff

Also On 97.9 The Beat: