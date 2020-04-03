Texas Stay at Home Order Extended Until May 2020

The extension of the stay at home order is extended until May according to Governer Greg. Abbot. He made the announcement after a serious and lengthy deliberation Friday morning.

In the two-hour-long meeting hospital readiness, the cost of coronavirus and which regions need the most help were among the subject matters discussed.

This announcement comes after the first COVID-19 positive testing 24 days ago. According to Dallas Morning News as of Thursday evening, Dallas has confirmed 800 COVID-19 cases. 17 have died from complications of the virus.

