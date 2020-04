Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Let the vibes begin when these two stars check in . Usher & Ella Mai chop it up in regards to life in the present moment, the industry, even new music. Opening up to the fans via comments while reading live questions & comments.

PskillzFlo (@PskillzFlo)