Floyd Mayweather’s Ex Josie Harris Was Writing Tell-All About Fighter’s Alleged Abuse Before Her Death
Floyd Mayweather’s ex girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Josie Harris was reportedly writing a book detailing the fighter’s alleged abuse before her death.
The Sun spoke to a friend of Harris’ who revealed she was in the middle of writing a tell-all about her relationship with Mayweather. Harris was set to expose “savage beatings” she allegedly suffered at the hands of Mayweather.
Earlier this month, Harris was found dead in the front seat of her car. The outlet reports Harris’ friend provided them with excerpts of the memoir. Harris reportedly wrote how Mayweather “almost killed” her during one incident in front of their children.
The Sun says the source is speaking out because, “Josie deserves to have her voice heard, now more than ever”.
The report quoted an excerpt, “My eyes flew open to the sound of my own screams. Pain was searing through my skull when I looked up and saw Floyd. He was holding the back of my hair, standing over me with one hand, punching the back of my head with the other… dragging me off the sofa and pulling me across the room.
Harris was also in the middle of a $20 million-dollar legal battle with Mayweather.
She accused him of defaming her by lying about his domestic violence in an interview with Katie Couric. The two were scheduled to go to trial on December 7.
Harris’ cause of death is unknown with no drugs or suicide note found at the scene. A toxicology will most likely provide more answers.
Mayweather posted a tribute to Harris following her death captioned, “My Baby.”
