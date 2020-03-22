BREAKING: Dallas County Issues Shelter In Place Order

Dallas County announces North Texas under Shelter In Place Order beginning at 11:59PM Monday. The announcement was made during a live press conference Sunday evening.

Due to the number of hospital beds and medical equipment available at this time, Dallas County citizens are ordered to stay in their shelters to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and stop the community spread. The number of people who have contracted the virus has doubled again today.

The Dallas County Judge, Clay Jenkins has asked that if you see people not abiding by the social distancing rules that you kindly say ” six feet” to remind them.

Individuals are ordered to shelter at their residence.

The Shelter In Place order is as follows :

Individuals are to stay six feet away from one another

All business are mandated to cease all business

All essential businesses are required to abide by social distancing

Religious and worship services must use teleconference services and abide by social distancing orders

It has been confirmed the grocery stores ARE open and will continue to be open. Funeral homes, healthcare workers and essential businesses are allowed to work but comply with the social distancing.

COVID-19 TESTING:

The first of two mobile-testing sites in Dallas County up and running, with the second unit to opens Sunday. The unit at American Airlines Center and in Red Bird area are open but with strict criteria. They will be able to conduct 2,400 tests a week, officials say. The first of Dallas County’s two much-discussed mobile coronavirus testing sites opened at American Airlines Center on Victory Avenue — both on the street and inside the parking lot adjacent to the American Airlines Center. The other unit opening on Sunday at Ellis Davis Field House in the city’s Red Bird community, the county gains the capability of conducting 4,800 more tests per week — 2,400 at each location.

The testing sites — available to people living both in and outside of Dallas County meeting specific criteria — are the first big ramp-up in testing in the D-FW area, where the number of positive coronavirus cases is pushing into the hundreds. In order to be tested, individuals using the mobile sites must have a temperature of 99.6 degrees or above and be either 65 years or older, a first-responders, a health care worker or a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus driver.

