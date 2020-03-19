Lil Baby Drops A Few Secrets

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Lil Baby aka Dominique goes to social media and shows love to fans. While teasing another project dropping in 60 days, Lil Baby gives us a head up as to who will be featured on it. The Lamborghini boys may be more than just a catchy title. guess who is added to the project just for being on Ig live at the same time? Press play for the inside vibes.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)