5 DIY Beauty Products You Can Make At Home

Black women have been making our own homemade beauty products before the beauty industry took over. Madame C.J. Walker was the originator of homemade beauty products for Black women back in the 1800s, so we know a thing or two about being a chemist in the kitchen.

It’s day seven of the self-quarantine madness and you’re ready to deactivate all of your social media. Sephora is closed, and who knows how long delivery service will take. Outside is overwhelming and inside is starting to feel dreary. How can we spice it up with stuff you already have inside your cabinet. Here’s a few DIY beauty hacks you can create at home.

Exfoliating Lip Scrub

This DIY lip scrub will leave your lips tasting sweet and feeling exfoliated. The core of an exfoliating lip scrub is the sugary substance that rubs away dead skin. You’ll only need two household ingredients to rejuvenate your lips at home: brown sugar and honey (you can also add an essential oil to enhance your mixture). Simply combine one tablespoon of each then rub over your lips in a circular motion. Viola!

Honey Citrus Face Mask

Honey goes a long way, hunty. You’re halfway there. Combine some honey and OJ for a mask that will brighten your skin. Combine three tablespoons of orange juice and quarter-cup of honey. Spread over your face. Rinse after 15 mins and watch your dull skin pop.

Under Eye Treatment

Those cucumbers sitting at the bottom of the fridge are about to come in handy. We know your mother taught you this old trick, but you questioned if it really worked. And it does. Slice up some cucumbers and place them over your eyes. Cucumbers contains inflammatory agents that help reduce puffiness. Cucumbers naturally are rich in water, which makes it great for hydrating under your eyes and and its coldness reduces blood flow to the area.

Whipped Coconut Body Oil/ Butter

Coconut is a top ingredient in many skincare products because it packs a lot of benefits. Coconut naturally packs vitamin E, which moisturizes your skin, making it the perfect food to spread all over your body. If you have coconut oil in the house, pour it into your mixer and whip on high to take that oil to a soft and creamy mixture your skin will love.

Rice Water

Washing your hair with rice water has been a technique used for centuries in Asian culture. Rice packs a lot of nutrients that encourage hair growth. The key to rice water is boiling the rice then letting it ferment over 48 hours. Fermentation produces a substance called pitera, which is rich in minerals and amino acids.

