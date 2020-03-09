CLOSE
Sports
HomeSports

Charles Barkley Is Selling His MVP Trophy & Dream Team Memorabilia To Build Affordable Housing In Hometown

2017 NBA Awards

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

C

harles Barkley is more than just one of the most entertaining people on Inside the NBA on TNT, he’s also got a big heart.

The Hall of Famer has plans to sell his NBA MVP trophy and memorabilia from the 1992 Dream Team so that he can put the money towards building affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.

Barkley told WJOX 94.5 he’s not a big fan of seeing the trophies around his house and getting rid of them in the name of charity is the move.

“We probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown,” Barkley said. “So, what I’m trying to do — I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money selling my memorabilia.

While he doesn’t mind getting rid of most of the hunks of metal taking up room, there’s one thing he plans on keeping– his 1992 gold medal from the Dream Team because his daughter wants it. Barkley says that he’s got a deal with Panini and plans to use that money, plus whatever he makes from selling the memorabilia, to put towards his new affordable housing venture.

The former NBA player said he realized how much his hometown had become rundown while in the Birmingham area for Remont Distilling, which he’s a major owner in.

“In Leeds we have probably 20 to 30 eyesores in the black community,” Barkley told AL.com. “So we probably have 20 to 30 houses that were [there] when I was growing up that have either rotted out or weeds have grown over.”

Next up, Barkley will put together a group that will figure out how to turn the money into a visible change for the community.

Charles Barkley Is Selling His MVP Trophy & Dream Team Memorabilia To Build Affordable Housing In Hometown  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Louisiana Principal Under Fire For Demanding She Have…
 22 hours ago
03.10.20
Kenya Is Getting NO SYMPATHY Over Those Marc…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Chris Rock And Mega-Fine Girlfriend Megalyn Call It…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Family Business: Zaya Wade Walks Her First Red…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
5 Photos Of Shaq Before His REAL Hairline…
 4 days ago
03.09.20
4 items
Jaw Dropper: Dani Leigh D.R. Vacation Photos
 4 days ago
03.09.20
5 items
THE WAIT IS OVER: Lil Uzi Vert Drops…
 4 days ago
03.09.20
Carl Crawford Speaks On Dispute With Megan Thee…
 5 days ago
03.06.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close