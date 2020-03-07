Draymond Green Claps Back At Charles Barkley, Says He Needs To Stop Before He “Takes His Job”

The war of words between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Hall-of-Famer, and now TNT analyst Charles Barkley continues.

During an interview following Warriors’ practice, Green made it clear he is tired of Barkley’s insults about his game. If you tune into the insanely-popular NBA on TNT telecast, you are very familiar with Barkley joking about Draymond’s famous “Triple-single” stat line and even suggesting that Green got himself ejected on purpose against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Chuckster also trashed the Warriors while speaking with Klay Thompson as well.

“He talks all that stuff,” Barkley jokingly said about Green. “Now that he’s got to go out there and fight for himself, he just don’t want to play. Give me a break. Y’all better quit telling me who can tell who can play and who can’t play, I can tell who can play and who can’t play.”

Draymond, who is known to be one of the more outspoken NBA players didn’t hold back and let Barkley have it threatening to take his job cause he can do it better. He also stated that because Barkley has no rings, he can’t sit at the table with him and that Chuck is not smart enough.

“Barkley should stop before I go take his job. Because I can do that well too. He didn’t make enough money playing, so he needs that job, but he should stop talking to me. I have a tendency to end people, so he should stop before I take his job.”

“He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.”

Draymond Green on the recent TNT criticism: “(Charles) Barkley should stop before I take his job. Because I can do that well, too…He also can’t talk basketball with me either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings, can’t sit at this table.” pic.twitter.com/AmGw6jZidE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2020

Now we know rings are usually the standard when talking about the greats, but come on Draymond, Charles Barkley is one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players, so he’s very qualified to critique your game. We expect Chuck to respond to Draymond next week, and we will be tuned in. This is why the NBA is the greatest professional sports league in the world.

