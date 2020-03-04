Megan Thee Stallion Freestyle Flow Resurfaces (Parental Advisory)

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Since its Texas2uesday, why not highlight a Texas Titan who just so happens to be trending across the internet. In the midst of suing her birth label, for cheaper percentages contract wise. The Hotgirl Yung Tina Snow, aka Megan Thee Stallion has always had the bars, & beauty wrapped up in a package day one since she began. Press play to catch a throw back freestyle with the young Texas artist.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)