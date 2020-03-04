CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Freestyle Flow Resurfaces (Parental Advisory)

Since its Texas2uesday, why not highlight a Texas Titan who just so happens to be trending across the internet. In the midst of suing her birth label, for cheaper percentages contract wise. The Hotgirl Yung Tina Snow, aka Megan Thee Stallion has always had the bars, & beauty wrapped up in a package day one since she began. Press play to catch a throw back freestyle with the young Texas artist.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

37 Female Rappers Who Made It In The Industry (PHOTOS)
Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Season 2 Premiere Party
37 photos

1501 , Freestyle Rap , megan thee stallion , Texas 2uesday , The Pskillz Play Back

