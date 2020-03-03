CLOSE
DJ Kay Slay ft. Raekwon, AZ & Ghostface Killah “Growing Up In These Streets,” Lil Baby ft. Gunna “Heatin Up” & More | Daily Visuals 3.2.20

The Drama King gets some veterans to take it to the streets and Lil Baby and Gunna burn rubber on the road. Today's Daily Visuals.

Tycoon Pool Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It goes without saying that DJ Kay Slay is a vet when it comes to the wheels of steel, so it only made sense that he called on some OG MC’s that dropped cult classics on vinyl back in the day.

For his latest visuals to “Growing Up On These Streets,” the Drama King recruits Raekwon and AZ to spit bars while showing how life in the streets can go left real quick. Unfortunately, Tony Stark wasn’t anywhere to be found but Jadakiss did make a quick cameo towards the end of the video previewing his own track.

From the OG’s to the next generation, Lil Baby and Gunna link up for their collabo clip to “Heatin Up,” where they show how they turn up in the streets with exotic whips and glaciers of ice of their own.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend, including work from Young Nudy, Fleetwood Deville featuring PNMA, and more.

DJ KAY SLAY FT. RAEKWON, AZ & GHOSTFACE KILLAH – “GROWING UP IN THESE STREETS”

LIL BABY FT. GUNNA – “HEATIN UP”

YOUNG NUDY – “UNDERSTANDING”

MARC 2RAY FT. KWAME DARKO – “FRESH AIR”

FLEETWOOD DEVILLE FT. PNMA – “FAMILY+CITY”

RUSTE JUXX & BIG BOB FT. ROCKNESS MONSTA – “GANG”

YAMIN SEMALI – “BLACK LEATHER”

DJ Kay Slay ft. Raekwon, AZ & Ghostface Killah “Growing Up In These Streets,” Lil Baby ft. Gunna “Heatin Up” & More | Daily Visuals 3.2.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

